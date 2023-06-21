Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,600 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Snap-on worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $275.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.