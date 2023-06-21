Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

ATKR opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

