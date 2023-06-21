Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 6,637 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Wedbush dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

