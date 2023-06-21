Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $484.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.23. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $497.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

