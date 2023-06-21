Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.