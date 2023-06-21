Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.