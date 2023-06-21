Wedmont Private Capital Buys 392 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 222.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.17 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.