Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after buying an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $279.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $203.97 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

