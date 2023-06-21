Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

