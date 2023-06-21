Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

