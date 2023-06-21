Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 133,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

