Wedmont Private Capital Has $640,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

