Wedmont Private Capital Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.