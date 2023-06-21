Wedmont Private Capital Has $781,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

DE opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average is $403.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.