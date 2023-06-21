Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa stock opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $424.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

