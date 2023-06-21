Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 136 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $407.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.43 and its 200 day moving average is $387.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

