Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

