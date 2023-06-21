Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,255 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

