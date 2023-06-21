Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 788 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

