Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

