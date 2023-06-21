Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,592 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

