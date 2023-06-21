Wedmont Private Capital Sells 930 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.63. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

