Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.51. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$995.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$76.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.0396483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.