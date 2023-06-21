Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Up 3.1%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

