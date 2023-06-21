WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.