WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
