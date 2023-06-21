Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02. The company has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.