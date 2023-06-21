Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.55

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.55 and traded as low as C$42.47. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.47, with a volume of 22,401 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.20. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of C$411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0981105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

