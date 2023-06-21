Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.21

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.21 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 227.50 ($2.91). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.92), with a volume of 649,841 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.39. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -566.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

