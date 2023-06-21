World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.