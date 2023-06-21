Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $446.17

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.17 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.49). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.33), with a volume of 20,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £113.43 million, a PE ratio of 625.93 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.59), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($12,234.88). 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

