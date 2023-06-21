Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.58

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.58 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.15). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.15), with a volume of 22,571 shares changing hands.

Xaar Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,650.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Xaar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.