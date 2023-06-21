Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Xiaomi Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

