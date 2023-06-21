Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Critical Analysis

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corteva and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 4 14 0 2.78 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $72.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.12%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Corteva has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 6.64% 8.03% 4.85% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.46 billion 2.30 $1.15 billion $1.62 34.90 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 25.15 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.66

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corteva beats Yield10 Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment offers the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects, other pests, and diseases, and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

