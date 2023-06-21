Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of YRD opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.