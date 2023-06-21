Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

