Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$47.98 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.71.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

