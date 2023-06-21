Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.