Zacks Research Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $135.21 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

