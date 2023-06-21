Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

PVH Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

NYSE:PVH opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

