Zacks Research Weighs in on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CRS opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

