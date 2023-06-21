Zacks Research Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 91,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

