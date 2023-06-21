Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $47.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $28.52 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

