ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $23.96 Average PT from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.96.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.