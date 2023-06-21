Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,724,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,617,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Zomedica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. Analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

About Zomedica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 1,047.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.