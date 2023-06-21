Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,724,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,617,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Zomedica Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. Analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zomedica (ZOM)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.