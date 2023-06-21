Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $148.66 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

