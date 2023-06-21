ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.