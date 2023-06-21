ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.