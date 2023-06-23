12,446 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

