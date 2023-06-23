626 Financial LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.