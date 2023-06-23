700 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

