7Pixels Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,832.09 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00006997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.09 million and $4,832.09 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10465146 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,845.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

