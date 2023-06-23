Aavegotchi Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $51.93 million and $1.03 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003272 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
